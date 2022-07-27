Classic Fun Center Gets an Upgrade

Classic Fun Center in Sandy still has the activities you've come to expect but now their laser tag is a Zombie Survival experience, and their bounce houses are now part of a massive Bounce World!
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 12:01:54-04
Classic Fun Center in Sandy still has the activities you've come to expect but now their laser tag is a Zombie Survival experience, and their bounce houses are now part of a massive Bounce World!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.