Confrontation between Will Smith, Chris Rock shocks Oscar audience

TV audiences and those in attendance at the Oscars were left in shock after Will Smith approached Chris Rock on stage and slapped him after the comedian made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The comedian presented the award for the best documentary when Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith, saying he was looking forward to a sequel to "G.I. Jane" because of her shaved head, the Associated Press reported.

Last year, Pinkett Smith announced she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

After the joke, Will Smith got up out of his seat, walked up to Rock, and slapped him.

Once he sat back down, Will Smith shouted to Rock, “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

Viewers and the award show audience were left shocked by the moment.

At the commercial break, Smith was hugged by presenter Daniel Kaluuya. Actor Denzel Washington escorted Smith to the side of the stage, where the two talked and embraced, the AP reported.

Smith later won his first Academy Award for his portrayal in the film "King Richard."

During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees, saying, “This is a beautiful moment. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father. But love will make you do crazy things.”