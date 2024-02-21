COOL SCHOOL: Polk Elementary

Polk Elementary in Ogden is three years away from its 100 anniversary in an updated building filled with amazing teachers ans students!
That's why they are our Cool School of the Week!
Posted at 1:07 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 15:07:18-05
Polk Elementary in Ogden is three years away from its 100 anniversary in an updated building filled with amazing teachers ans students!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.