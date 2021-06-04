COVID-19 spurs shutdown of 'Mission Impossible' set

LONDON (AP) — Paramount Pictures has temporarily shut down shooting on the British set of Tom Cruise's seventh "Mission: Impossible" film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

A Paramount spokesman says Thursday that due to a positive result during routine testing, the set will be shut down until June 14.

Paramount says it's following safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.

The company provided no further details.

In December, colleagues on the set of the movie were yelled at by Cruise after he allegedly saw two crew members not following social distancing rules, the Associated Press reported.

The Sun tabloid reportedly released audio of the expletive-laden rant, which the actor could be heard telling everyone that if they were caught violating social distancing rules, they'd be fired, the AP reported.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.