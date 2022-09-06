Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Dave Matthews Band returns to Salt Lake City for first indoor show in two decades

Dave Matthews
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Dave Matthews
Posted at 10:58 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 13:04:01-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Dave Matthews Band is set to return to Utah for the first time in over three years this fall, but this time they're bringing the show indoors, something they haven't done in decades.

The band will play Vivint Arena on Nov. 9, the first time it's played indoors in Utah since 2001. The group last played under a roof in Salt Lake City back on Aug. 28, 2001 in what was then called the Delta Center.

Since that appearance, the Dave Matthews Band has played multiple shows outdoors at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, including its last Utah appearance in Aug. 2019.

The group announced its fall tour dates Tuesday, with the band kicking things off in Vancouver before winding its way through Salt Lake City and ending with two dates at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While a presale is currently underway for DMB Warehouse Fan Association members, tickets for the Salt Lake City appearance go on sale to the public on Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere