Dave Matthews Band returns to Salt Lake City for first indoor show in two decades

SALT LAKE CITY — Dave Matthews Band is set to return to Utah for the first time in over three years this fall, but this time they're bringing the show indoors, something they haven't done in decades.

The band will play Vivint Arena on Nov. 9, the first time it's played indoors in Utah since 2001. The group last played under a roof in Salt Lake City back on Aug. 28, 2001 in what was then called the Delta Center.

Since that appearance, the Dave Matthews Band has played multiple shows outdoors at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, including its last Utah appearance in Aug. 2019.

The group announced its fall tour dates Tuesday, with the band kicking things off in Vancouver before winding its way through Salt Lake City and ending with two dates at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While a presale is currently underway for DMB Warehouse Fan Association members, tickets for the Salt Lake City appearance go on sale to the public on Sept. 23.