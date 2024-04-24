Día del Niño fun, Dutch King's Day, outdoor movie and MORE fun happening this weekend in Utah!

It may be a somewhat stormy weekend but there's plenty of fun to be had around Utah with a full calendar of events!

Here's what's happening across Utah!

DAVIS COUNTY

North Salt Lake Arbor Day - North Salt Lake wants residents to get outside this weekend! The community will be planting trees in a new location where a dog park will be built. Meet at the splash pad at Legacy Park and 9 a.m. Saturday to participate in the volunteer opportunity.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

West Jordan Art in the Park - Celebrate art, creativity and local artisans at this event on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan. There will be chalk art, local vendors and plenty of community fun for everyone. Happening 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Children's Day at The Leonardo - In conjunction with a few Utah groups, The Leonardo is hosting a Children's Day on Saturday! It will be an exciting day with games, activities, workshops, music and more to celebrate this tradition in Mexican Culture. FREE event, registration required!

Spring Festival at Cross E Ranch - Cross E Ranch is ready for spring! Baby animals, outdoor games and activities, milking experiences and of course plenty of food and treats! Tickets required.

Tattoo Booking Showcase - Food trucks, live music, a car show, vendors and after party and plenty of tattoo showcasing will be Saturday in Midvale! Artists will go head to head, creating tattoos to be judges in multiple categories. The contest is from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.!

Herriman Mother's Day Marketplace - More than 40 vendors will be at Athlos Academy on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., selling handmade goods and gifts for Mother's Day! Whether you're a mother yourself or trying to find the perfect present for a mother figure in your life, this will be the place to be. The first 50 mothers will get a free gift!

Dutch Kings Day - Dutch King's Day is moving to Millcreek Common this year and will be celebrated on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event marks the biggest celebration in Amsterdam, where visitors wear orange for King Willem-Alexander's birthday. There will be dutch music, crafts, authentic food, kids' games and a bike parade.

UTAH COUNTY

Firefighters Pancake Breakfast - The North Fork Fire Department is holding a pancake breakfast Saturday morning at Sundance to raise money for their organization. Chow down on breakfast delights from 8-11 a.m. and then standby for a community meeting right after the fun. Tickets required!

Dia Del Nino - The Orem Library is celebrating Dia del Nino on Saturday, a holiday honoring children around the world. There will be Mexican activities, crafts, food, performances and other fun to celebrate Utah's youngest population. Head to the library from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Blossom Run - Get your steps in for the day with this 1-mile, 5k or 10k race! Set against the beautiful, blossoming trees at Rowley's Red Barn, you can take this race as fast or as slow as you want. The race takes place on a hard-packed dirt road through Apple and Cherry Orchards. Registration required.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Desert Tortoise Viewing Event - The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will have a desert tortoise showcase on Saturday from 11:30 until 2:30 at the Chuckwalla Trail Head in Snow Canyon State Park. Visitors can get up close and personal with the unique desert animals, learn about their habits and lives and MORE. The event is FREE for all, but registration is required.

Red Cliffs Bird Fest - Soak in the beauty of southern Utah's birds at this THREE-DAY festival from Thursday through Saturday! Multiple birding excursions are planned and attendees will have the chance to see owls, tortoises, reptiles, condors and many other birds. Plus, the event will have a journaling class, expert speakers and much more! Registration required.

Arbor Day and Movie in the Park - Santa Clara City is hosting a movie outdoors to celebrate Arbor Day! Bring a blanket or chair and head to Canyon View Park on Saturday at 5 p.m. for an evening of family fun. There will be games, crafts, hotdogs and a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Washington City Cotton Days - Washington City is kicking off festival season in Utah with Cotton Days this weekend! There will be dancing, a concert, movie in the park, a puzzle unveiling, breakfast, a 5k race, a parade and so much more fun for everyone! Check out the full schedule for details on specific events.