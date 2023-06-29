Dinosaur Island at Ashton Gardens

Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point boasts Dinosaur Island featuring over 30 animatronic dinosaurs creeping through the trees for your kids to uncover and explore!
But that's not all. At Dinosaur Island, there is viewing and there's doing! And you and your kids can take part in games, take in a free Flight Show from Long Wing, and take a break from hiking and exploring the Gardens at the many food trucks.
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 17:31:55-04
