Entertainment, world leaders mourn Akira Toriyama

Tributes continue to flood the internet in honor of 'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama, who died March 1 at the age of 68.

That includes one from French President Emmanuel Macron, who shared a photo showcasing artwork drawn and signed by Toriyama himself.

À Akira Toriyama et ses millions de passionnés qui ont grandi avec lui.



鳥山明と何百万もの彼の愛好家へ。 pic.twitter.com/0AAvVxUuj6 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 8, 2024

"To Akira Toriyama and his millions of fans who grew up with him," Macron writes, in both languages.

Meanwhile, El Salvador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs put out a statement marking Toriyama's passing.

El Salvador se une al luto por la partida del reconocido artista Akira Toriyama, creador de Dragon Ball.



Ante esta irreparable pérdida, nuestra nación reconoce la invaluable contribución de Toriyama al mundo del manga y la cultura popular. pic.twitter.com/lWZbXWyirb — Cancillería de El Salvador 🇸🇻 (@cancilleriasv) March 8, 2024

The translated statement reads as follows:

"El Salvador expresses its condolences to Japan for the death of Akira Toriyama

The Government of El Salvador, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with deep sadness, joins in mourning the departure of the renowned artist Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball.

In the face of this irreparable loss, our nation recognizes Toriyama's invaluable contribution to the world of manga and popular culture. His iconic works have marked several generations of Salvadorans and inspired artists, captivating millions of readers and viewers around the world.

His legacy will live on in the hearts of his fans and in the history of manga. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the people and Government of Japan."

Entertainment outlets have also taken to the internet to offer tribute to the legendary mangaka, including companies like Cartoon Network, which aired the first English dub of 'Dragon Ball Z' during the early 2000's on their Toonami anime block.

Rest in peace to the manga legend Akira Toriyama. The artistry and monumental impact of Dragon Ball will live on in the hearts of fans and creators for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/RyoItD3506 — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) March 8, 2024

"Rest in peace to the manga legend Akira Toriyama," Cartoon Network's statement reads. "The artistry and monumental impact of Dragon Ball will live on in the hearts of fans and creators for generations to come."

Among the tributes are a great deal of artwork from professional artists.

Thank you, Akira Toriyama.



For inspiring us with your creativity, your strength, and your legacy. pic.twitter.com/8ptEd7Obga — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) March 8, 2024

"Thank you, Akira Toriyama. For inspiring us with your creativity, your strength, and your legacy," the tweet from the 'Street Fighter account reads, accompanied by an image showing various 'Street Fighter' characters recreating poses and moments from the long-running series.

Even Archie Comics paid tribute to Toriyama, posting an image of their flagship character Archie Andrews standing alongside Son Goku, protagonist of the 'Dragon Ball' series.

As previously reported, Toriyama died March 1 from acute subdural hematoma. A funeral was held for his close friends and family, with Bird Studio requesting that media outlets refrain from contacting his relatives.

Prior to his death, he had been working on a number of upcoming projects. These include a new adaptation of his manga 'Sand Land,' set for release on March 20 on Disney+, which will be accompanied by a video game tie-in set for release the following month.

This also included a new 'Dragon Ball' anime series, 'Dragon Ball Daima,' which is slated for Fall 2024 and was originally intended to mark the franchise's 40th anniversary.

As for the ongoing 'Dragon Ball Super' manga, many speculate that it will be continued by the artist Toyotarou, who had been drawing the artwork since it first began serialization in 2015, with Toriyama overseeing the story.

However, no official announcement has been given regarding how the series will proceed following his death.