Explore Heber Valley in Winter

Far from being a sleepy winter town, Heber Valley comes to life in the snow! Multiple businesses beckon amidst a winter wonderland... from the shopping at Kringle's in Midway to the food at Cafe Galleria. From the fun at Utah's largest outdoor skating rink to the sweets at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Heber has it all!
Posted at 11:21 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 01:21:31-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.