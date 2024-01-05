When you explore the Granary District you'll find an up-and-coming area ready to strut its stuff with a variety of shops; like S.P.I.C.E., Franklin Woodworking, and Roots Coffee & Co.
Posted at 9:04 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 23:04:31-05
When you explore the Granary District you'll find an up-and-coming area ready to strut its stuff with a variety of shops; like S.P.I.C.E., Franklin Woodworking, and Roots Coffee & Co.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.