FanX, Native Nations, Dhalias and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with these great events for you and your family across Utah, no matter what you enjoy.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Pumpkin Festival - Fall season is here! This Saturday Logan City is kicking off the Pumpkin Festival at Center Street from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. there will be several divisions of pumping weighing

contests with food trucks, live music, a vendor market and MORE! Follow the link for more information.

Logan Pride Festival - The annual pride festival returns to Logan! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Willow Park will host food, music, arts and crafts, vendors and MORE! Follow the link for the full list of vendors and more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Scarecrow Walk - Get ready a spooky walk from dawn to dusk! This Saturday the Utah State University Botanical Center will host a FREE family-friendly stroll where local businesses and organizations will display scarecrows hidden along the trail. The Scarecrow 5K begins at 9:00 a.m. with official festivities at 10:00 a.m. and will host food trucks, live music and even a pet costume contest. Follow the link for more information

IRON COUNTY

Southern Utah Lantern Festival - Discover the incredible Southern Utah Lantern Festival! This Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Cedar Beach Oasis will host various activities including corn hole, face painting, axe throwing, music, food trucks and more! Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Salt Lake Fall FanX - The biggest convention in Utah returns to Salt Lake City! This Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. all things geek and pop culture including movies, TV shows, gaming, cosplays and MORE where fans meet celebrities! Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets.

Fall into Music Festival - Welcome the Fall season in Herriman! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. the J. Lynn Crane Park & Plaza will host 9 musical acts for FREE! Follow the link for the full list of performances.

UTAH COUNTY

Native Nations Festival - Learn about the Native Nations that call Utah home! This Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. the University Place Mall is hosting the FREE annual Native Nation's Festival at The Orchard with fry bread to sell, educational activities and booths, performances and crafts while supplies last. There will also be performances from Morning Star, Alpine School District, local families and the Timpanogos Nation. Follow the link for more information.

Dahlia Days - Smell the Fall season flowers! This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Ashton Gardens will showcase the Dhalia flowers in every color imaginable for FREE, see if you can find them all! Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

All About Art - Celebrate all things art in Southern Utah! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the Veterans Park will host a FREE event featuring art, food, live music and MORE! Follow the link for more information.

Zion Canyon Music Festival - The annual music festival returns to Zion Canyon! This Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. the backfield of The Bit and Spur will host live performances with a beautiful view. Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets.

Santa Clara Swiss Days - Celebrate everything Swiss at Santa Clara! This Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the festivities begin with a 5K run followed by pancake breakfast and vending for food and crafts. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. along Santa Clara Drive with a yodeling contest at noon. Follow the link for more information and the full schedule.