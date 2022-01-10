Watch
Comedian and 'Full House' star Bob Saget dies at 65

DAN STEINBERG/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor and roastee Bob Saget roasts his fellow roasters at the "Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget" in Burbank, Calif. on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Bob Saget
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 20:31:46-05

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Noted comedian and "Full House" star Bob Saget has passed away. He was 65.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, after an unidentified man was found unresponsive in his hotel room Sunday.

The sheriff's office later identified the victim as Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of his death are not immediately known, but the sheriff's office said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget became a household name for his role as Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom "Full House" and its Netflix sequel "Fuller House."

He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997 and was known for his "adult-oriented" stand-up comedy. He also voiced the future Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" from 2005 to 2014.

TMZ was the first to report his death.

