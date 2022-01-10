Comedian and 'Full House' star Bob Saget dies at 65

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Noted comedian and "Full House" star Bob Saget has passed away. He was 65.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, after an unidentified man was found unresponsive in his hotel room Sunday.

The sheriff's office later identified the victim as Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of his death are not immediately known, but the sheriff's office said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget became a household name for his role as Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom "Full House" and its Netflix sequel "Fuller House."

He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997 and was known for his "adult-oriented" stand-up comedy. He also voiced the future Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" from 2005 to 2014.

TMZ was the first to report his death.