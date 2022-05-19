GDU crew takes flight with paper airplane contest

SALT LAKE CITY — With a sneer on their faces, the Good Day Utah crew sees feats of ingenuity and engineering and says, "We can beat that!"

After featuring video from the paper airplane finals held in Germany last weekend, the FOX 13 News morning team stepped up to the fake tarmac to show off their own homemade aircraft skills.

Lined side-by-side... and the drumroll of a timpani behind them... Dan Evans, Kerri Cronk, Dani Ruberti, April Baker and John Franchi launched their planes into the ether.

And let's just say... they came up a tad short of the true champs who heaved their airplanes nearly the length of six school buses.