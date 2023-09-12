George Strait, Chris Stapleton bring tour to Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — The King of Country is set to bring his throne to Utah on his upcoming stadium tour.

George Strait announced a Salt Lake City stop when he hits the road in 2024, along with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

The tour will come to Rice-Eccles Stadium on June 29 with tickets going on sale to the public starting Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. American Express card holders and George Strait fan club members will get early access to tickets.

Having broken the record for the most number one country hits, Strait was elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

The show next year will be just one of a handful of tours to come to Rice-Eccles Stadium following U2, Garth Brooks and Imagine Dragons.