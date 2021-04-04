Watch
'Godzilla vs. Kong' stomps to pandemic-best $48.5M opening

AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows a scene from "Godzilla vs. Kong." (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
Posted at 5:41 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 19:56:03-04

NEW YORK (AP) — With the help of a few old friends, the box office rekindled some of its old might over the weekend.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” scored the best opening of the pandemic with $48.5 million in ticket sales since opening Wednesday, even while it was simultaneously streaming at home. The previous best opening of 2021 in North America was “Tom & Jerry,” with $13.7 million in late February.

The previous pandemic-high belonged to “Wonder Woman 1984,” which launched with $16.7 million in December.

That gives Warner Bros. the top three movies in the past year, all distributed in a hybrid release plan in both theaters and on HBO Max for a 30-day period.

