Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Goldfish Swim School in American Fork

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 20:30:47-04

Goldfish Swim School in American Fork is a new location for your young ones to learn to be safe around water in a fun, uplifting environment. Kids will lose their fear of water and replace it with skills to last a lifetime.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere