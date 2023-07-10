Gospel revival returning to Salt Lake City after nearly 3 decades

SALT LAKE CITY — A gospel revival is returning to Salt Lake City nearly three decades after its first run, which also took place at Abravanel Hall.

On Sunday, some of the artists shared a sneak peak of the production "God is Trying to Tell You Something" at Calvary Baptist Church and Trolley Square.

"This is the revival of it all. And it’s bigger and better than ever and it’s just such a joy to be here 30 years later to be able to revive it," said Delilah Rashell Williams, the show's writer, director and producer.

Williams said the journey to this show began in the early 90s.

"I was living in Anchorage, Alaska, and there was a lady there that was bugging the heck out of me to help her write something special for an after-church program. That’s how it started," she explained,

The playwright has had at least a half-dozen other productions on tour, but says this show has been her biggest hit, but it didn’t begin as a success.

"One night we played to only 3 people, and I was ready to give up that night. A year later we played to 3,000 in Houston, Texas and we have now played to over 1.5 million," she said.

Williams says "God is Trying to Tell You Something" clears up a number of misconceptions on important moments in Black history like with the Underground Railroad and more.

In the second act, the show oays tribute to the people who got their start or influence in the church, like Aretha Franklin, Barry White, Ray Charles and Louis Armstrong.

"It’s a phenomenal show," said Williams. "It’s for everybody to come out and enjoy. It’s not about color or about race. It’s about God."

"God is Trying to Tell You Something" is sponsored by the Utah Black Chamber, with special guests performing as a part of the night from the Salt Lake City Mass Choir.

The show is set for Saturday August 5 at Abravanel Hall with tickets available HERE. at arttix-dot-org.