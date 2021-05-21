Grammy winner Billie Eilish stopping in Salt Lake City on new tour

SALT LAKE CITY — Grammy Award-winning superstar Billie Eilish will stop in Salt Lake City on her upcoming Happier Than Ever world tour.

Eilish announced she'll play the Vivint Arena on March 21, 2022, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, May 28.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter has won seven Grammy Awards, and is the youngest to ever win Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year all in the same year.

Eilish's new tour starts Sept. 19 in Las Vegas before coming to end in Europe in summer 2022.