Guns N' Roses adds Salt Lake City show to world tour

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the world's biggest rock bands will turn the Delta Center into "Paradise City" in just a few weeks.

Guns N' Roses announced a new Salt Lake City stop Friday morning, with the band scheduling a show on Tue., Oct. 24.

Nightrain presale tickets will go on sale Monday, with general tickets available beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

With hits such as "November Rain," "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Sweet Child O' Mine," there's no doubt that Axl Rose, Slash and the rest of the band will put on an amazing show.