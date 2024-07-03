Here's where flyovers will happen in Utah this Fourth of July!

SALT LAKE CITY — Fireworks, cookouts, parades, community breakfasts...the Fourth of July is less than 24 hours away and Utah is ready for a full day of celebration!

The holiday wouldn't be complete without flyovers from the 419th Fighter Wing and here's exactly where and when you can see the patriotic spectacle across the state.

Four F-35A Lightning II jets will make their way around Utah beginning just before 9 a.m. to celebrate the holiday.

The jets are venturing to southern Utah this year, with a flyover scheduled in Leeds.

Here's the planned schedule:



Millcreek – 8:54 AM at East Mill Creek Lions Club’s July 4th Community Celebration

Murray – 8:55 AM at Murray Fun Days

Kaysville – 8:58 AM at Kaysville 4th of July Parade

West Point – 8:59 AM at Party at the Point Celebration

Morgan – 9:02 AM at Morgan’s 4th of July Celebration

Henefer – 9:03 AM at Henefer 4th of July Celebration

Huntsville – 9:06 AM at Huntsville Independence Day Celebration

Lewiston – 9:12 AM at Lewiston City 4th of July Celebration and Parade

Riverdale – 9:19 AM at Old Glory Days

Clearfield – 9:19 AM at Clearfield City 4th of July

Salt Lake City – 9:22 AM at Stars and Stripes Parade

Leeds – 9:53 AM at Leeds’s Fourth of July Parade

Fillmore – 10:05 AM at Fillmore 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Vernal – 10:32 AM at Vernal’s Independence Day Parade

Park City – 10:45 AM at 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Riverton – 10:48 AM at Riverton Town Days

West Jordan – 10:50 AM at West Jordan Grande Parade

Be aware that weather and operational requirements could cause changes in the schedule. So keep your eyes to the skies and be patient to witness this amazingly patriotic spectacle!