Here's where flyovers will happen in Utah this Fourth of July!

SALT LAKE CITY — Fireworks, cookouts, parades, community breakfasts...the Fourth of July is less than 24 hours away and Utah is ready for a full day of celebration!
The holiday wouldn't be complete without flyovers from the 419th Fighter Wing and here's exactly where and when you can see the patriotic spectacle across the state.
Four F-35A Lightning II jets will make their way around Utah beginning just before 9 a.m. to celebrate the holiday.
The jets are venturing to southern Utah this year, with a flyover scheduled in Leeds.
Here's the planned schedule:
- Millcreek – 8:54 AM at East Mill Creek Lions Club’s July 4th Community Celebration
- Murray – 8:55 AM at Murray Fun Days
- Kaysville – 8:58 AM at Kaysville 4th of July Parade
- West Point – 8:59 AM at Party at the Point Celebration
- Morgan – 9:02 AM at Morgan’s 4th of July Celebration
- Henefer – 9:03 AM at Henefer 4th of July Celebration
- Huntsville – 9:06 AM at Huntsville Independence Day Celebration
- Lewiston – 9:12 AM at Lewiston City 4th of July Celebration and Parade
- Riverdale – 9:19 AM at Old Glory Days
- Clearfield – 9:19 AM at Clearfield City 4th of July
- Salt Lake City – 9:22 AM at Stars and Stripes Parade
- Leeds – 9:53 AM at Leeds’s Fourth of July Parade
- Fillmore – 10:05 AM at Fillmore 4th of July Parade and Celebration
- Vernal – 10:32 AM at Vernal’s Independence Day Parade
- Park City – 10:45 AM at 4th of July Parade and Celebration
- Riverton – 10:48 AM at Riverton Town Days
- West Jordan – 10:50 AM at West Jordan Grande Parade
Be aware that weather and operational requirements could cause changes in the schedule. So keep your eyes to the skies and be patient to witness this amazingly patriotic spectacle!