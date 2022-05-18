Watch
'Hocus Pocus 2' release date set for Disney+

Posted at 12:02 PM, May 18, 2022
LOS ANGELES — The wait is nearly over as the release date for the much-anticipated "Hocus Pocus 2" has finally been announced.

Disney spilled the secret that the Sanderson sisters will return on Disney+ starting on Sept. 30, Yahoo! Entertainment reports.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all set to reprise their roles in the follow-up to the 1993 cult classic.

The sequel is expected to center on three young women who accidentally bring the witches back to modern-day Salem and they must figure out how to stop the sisters from wreaking havoc on the world, according to both of the entertainment publications.

