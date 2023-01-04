Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides from Rocky Mountain Outfitters

Rocky Mountain Outfitters provide horse-drawn carriage rides through a holiday-themed trail at Jordanelle State Park. With more than 2,000 lights, hot cocoa and cider, s'mores, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, this has all the makings of a new holiday tradition.
Posted at 11:59 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 01:59:33-05
