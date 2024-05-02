How to grab $25 tickets for Utah concerts

SALT LAKE CITY — For Utah music lovers, Concert Week is like Christmas, Thanksgiving and Arbor Day all wrapped into one, giving fans an inexpensive way to see all their favorite acts.

Live Nation announced its 10th annual Concert Week will take place May 8-14, with $25 tickets available for hundreds of great acts in Utah and at thousands of venues across the country.

Some of the concerts include Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Dan + Shay, Doobie Brothers, Feid, Janet Jackson, Jason Aldean, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Train and REO Speedwagon and tons more.

Anyone looking to take part in the Concert Week festivities should CLICK HERE on the dates above.

Concert Week tickets include all fees in the $25 cost, with taxes added.

Below are the acts taking part in the event across the country: