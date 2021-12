MIDWAY, Utah — It's beginning to feel and look a lot like winter in Midway as construction has begun on this year's Ice Castles attraction.

The Utah-based company's "ice artisans" are harvesting up to 10,000 icicles a day to build the winter experience which will open in early January.

Ice Castles

All the icicles will be hand-placed in the attraction's tunnels, fountains, and caverns by a team expected to spend thousands of hours at work.