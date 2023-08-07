The International Days Festival in Price City was so popular last year that they have an additional day this year on Thursday!
Activities include a pickleball tournament, live music from the likes of Gemma Griffiths, food trucks, arts and crafts, a disc golf tournament, and a kid's parade!
Posted at 11:31 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 01:31:07-04
