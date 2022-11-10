J & J Nursery and Garden Center in Layton calls itself Utah's Largest Producing Nursery, and it is large! They also say you've got to see it to believe it. And with over 100 acres and over 50 years of experience, they may be right.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 16:22:51-05
J & J Nursery and Garden Center in Layton calls itself Utah's Largest Producing Nursery, and it is large! They also say you've got to see it to believe it. And with over 100 acres and over 50 years of experience, they may be right.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.