Jam with Rich!

Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 21, 2023
Rich Bonaduce is a drummer in a half-dozen local bands, one of them being Gina Osmond and The Bone Band!
Dani Ruberti snagged some video of them at Falangan's in Park City fort St, Patrick's Day.

