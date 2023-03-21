Jam with Rich!

Rich Bonaduce is a drummer in a half-dozen local bands, one of them being Gina Osmond and The Bone Band!
Dani Ruberti snagged some video of them at Falangan's in Park City fort St, Patrick's Day.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 10:41:06-04
Rich Bonaduce is a drummer in a half-dozen local bands, one of them being Gina Osmond and The Bone Band!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.