Robby Steinhardt, violinist and vocalist in rock band Kansas, dies at 71

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Robert E. “Robby” Steinhardt, a violinist and vocalist with the progressive rock band Kansas, has died of complications from pancreatitis. He was 71.

His wife, Cindy Steinhardt, says he died Saturday at a hospital in Tampa, Florida.

She announced on Facebook Monday that he had just recorded his first solo album and had been looking forward to being back on stage and going on tour.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the native of Lawrence, Kansas, was an original member of the band whose hits included “Dust in the Wind” and “Carry on Wayward Son.”

The remaining band members, past and present, expressed their condolences in a Facebook post on Monday.

“The members of the band KANSAS, past and present, wish to express our deepest sorrow over the death of our bandmate and friend, Robby Steinhardt,” the post reads. “Robby will always be in our souls, in our minds, and in our music. What he brought to us as bandmates, to the fans who attended our concerts, and to the sound of KANSAS, will always be heartfelt. We love him and will miss him always. KANSAS.”

