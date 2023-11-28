Watch Now
Kenny Chesney bringing 'Sun Goes Down Tour' to Utah

Artificial Reef-Kenny Chesney
Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
FILE - In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Kenny Chesney performs at the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival in Las Vegas.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 14:15:19-05

SANDY, Utah — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney announced he's bringing his 'Sun Goes Down Tour' to an unlikely place in Utah.

Chesney's northern Utah stop will come on July 16 in Sandy at America First Field, one of three soccer stadiums on the tour.

American Express presale tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with Chesney fan club members getting their chance at tickets beginning Monday morning. The public sale begins Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

Chesney last played in northern Utah back on July 28, 2022 at USANA Amphitheater.

