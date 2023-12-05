Watch Now
Kilby Block Party releases star-studded 2024 lineup

Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 12:20:40-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City's biggest music festival dropped one of it's most star-studded lineups ahead of next year's event.

The fifth annual Kilby Block Party will feature LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service and Vampire Weekend as headliners, with supporting acts such as Wu-Tang Clan, Death Cab for Cutie and Interpol.

Dozens of other acts were also announced to make up the eclectic lineup that will be held May 10-12 at the Utah State Fairpark. Organizers say over 25,000 people attended last year's festival each day.

Three-day passes will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

