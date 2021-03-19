Lagoon set for weekend reopening with COVID guidelines in place

FARMINGTON, Utah — Lagoon Amusement Park will reopen for the 2021 season on Saturday with expanded hours and a few of the same health safety guidelines implemented last year.

"We've been preparing for this day since the day we closed on Halloween last year," said Lagoon's director of special events, Julie Freed. "We've been getting ready all winter long. We've been working really hard, and I think everybody is ready to get outside and have some fun."

The early opening comes after a year of fewer visitors and a delayed start to the season due to the pandemic.

"Not being able to open last year on time was devastating," Freed added.

She said the park saw a 78% decrease in visitation during the 2020 season, as well as a decline in annual season passport holders from the prior year.

"We think Lagoon was one of the hardest hit local businesses in Utah because we couldn't open," she said. "Once we did we were only open at 15% capacity."

Visitors can expect to see a few of the same health safety protocols carried over from last year.

"Social distancing is the name of the game," Freed added. "We have social distance markers throughout the entire park."

Guests will also need to bring masks to the park, but they will only be required where social distancing is not possible.

"Our employees, we will all be in masks. Certain positions will be in gloves as well," Freed said. "We will be sanitizing regularly. The ride cycles every two hours, we'll be stopping to do some sanitizing, high touch surfaces will be sanitized."

She said the park will continue to take the lead from the Davis County Health Department on what protocols will remain throughout the season.

"We won't change anything without first working with our partners at the health department," Freed said.

Lagoon has also done away with the reservation system they implemented last year to help limit park capacity.

"Of course, subject to change depending on what the current state health order is, but right now we don't need reservations," Freed added. "Which is nice for our guests so they can just decide in the morning if they want to come, they can come on down."

For those who want to enjoy the park, but are concerned about the crowds, Freed said spring is the best time to come.

"The first few weekends are generally not very busy here on the park," she said. "We're just ready to have a safe fun time."

Lagoon will be open on weekends until Memorial Day, and doors will open an hour earlier at 10 a.m. giving guests more time to enjoy the rides.