Legendary rock band Aerosmith to hit Salt Lake City during final tour

SALT LAKE CITY — Legendary rockers Aerosmith will make a stop in Salt Lake City on the band's "Peace Out" final tour.

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and the boys will hit Vivint Arena on Nov. 22, marking the first time they've played the building since 2003. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Black Crowes will open for Aerosmith on the tour which starts in Philadelphia and ends early next year in Montreal.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives," the band said in a statement.