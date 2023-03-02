Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Legends Motorcycle Museum

Posted at 9:45 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 23:45:48-05

Legends Motorcycle Museum in Springville is so much more than a walk (or ride?) through the history of motorcycles. Between the Sidecar Cafe and the assortment of bicycles and cars, this Motorcycle Museum is more like a tasty tour of transportation in general!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere