Life Time in South Jordan is the place to be in 2023 if you want to reach your New Year's fitness goals. Between their personal trainers and the 60-Day Challenge, if you're ready to transform your life, they're ready to help!
Posted at 8:18 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 22:18:22-05
Life Time in South Jordan is the place to be in 2023 if you want to reach your New Year's fitness goals. Between their personal trainers and the 60-Day Challenge, if you're ready to transform your life, they're ready to help!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.