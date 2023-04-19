Life Time Loves Pickleball

Life Time in South Jordan loves it some pickleball, especially during April which is National Pickleball Month! And they can prove it with 6 new outdoor courts, pickleball leagues for all skill levels, and a new Jr. Pickleball program for kids!
Posted at 12:07 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 02:07:23-04
Life Time in South Jordan loves it some pickleball, especially during April which is National Pickleball Month! And they can prove it with 6 new outdoor courts, pickleball leagues for all skill levels, and a new Jr. Pickleball program for kids!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.