LOVELOUD Festival sets November return date to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The LOVELOUD Festival is once again set to hit Salt Lake City this year, with plans on taking the show on the road to other locations outside Utah.

The show will return to the Delta Center on Sat., November 3, with acts and performers being announced at a later date.

In its announcement Friday, the LOVELOUD Foundation said it will soon release information about an upcoming tour with stops in Washington, DC and Austin, Texas.

"We are so excited to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community with you," the foundation posted to social media.

Founded by Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds, LOVELOUD was created to help bring communities together "to help ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ+ youth," according to the foundation's website.

After a 2-year pause because of the pandemic, the festival returned to northern Utah last year with a lineup including WILLOW, David Archuleta and the Neon Trees.

The foundation said it will have a "special announcement" during Sunday's Utah Pride parade.