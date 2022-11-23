Luminaria 2022 at Ashton Gardens

Luminaria for 2022 at Ashton Gardens near Thanksgiving Point brings new twists to their annual holiday tradition. In addition to Comet and Cupid being on hand, the Shiney Steps are back! And don't miss the Merry Mosaic, the private Igloos, or the brand new live feature - Fire and Ice!
Posted at 7:16 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 21:16:47-05
Luminaria for 2022 at Ashton Gardens near Thanksgiving Point brings new twists to their annual holiday tradition. In addition to Comet and Cupid being on hand, the Shiney Steps are back! And don't miss the Merry Mosaic, the private Igloos, or the brand new live feature - Fire and Ice!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.