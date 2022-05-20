Masked Singer tour headed to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready to unmask the craziness this summer when the Masked Singer tour hits Salt Lake City.

The live stage show will play at the Eccles Theater on July 19.

Promising to feature "fan-favorite characters from past seasons of the Masked Singer," the show promises an action-packed evening of song, dance, and yes, craziness.

In what will surely be the highlight of the show, a mystery celebrity from Salt Lake City will be unmasked in front of the live audience.

