Matthew's Place is the Right Place!

If you would like to visit for fun family play time, please make a reservation on our website: matthewsplaceutah.com
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 06, 2022
Many visitors to Matthew's Place are families with autistic children or other sensory challenges. However, a large percentage of their visitors are families and groups who just want to have a clean safe fun place to play and hang out. Kids of all abilities and ages benefit from unstructured sensory play.

