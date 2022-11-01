Megastar Taylor Swift leaves blank space for Utah on new tour

SALT LAKE CITY — There may be bad blood between Taylor Swift and her fans in the Beehive State after the pop star left a black space on her upcoming tour where Utah should have been.

Swift announced her 27-date "The Eras Tour" on Tuesday, and despite it lasting nearly five months, Utah was not found anywhere on the schedule.

However, Utah Swift fans might be able to shake off their disappointment by traveling to a tour stop nearby.

Swift will open the tour on March 18 about 10 hours away at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., followed a week later in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Fans who miss those stops can catch her on July 15 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The tour will come to an end with two nights in Los Angeles in early August.

While Swift's fans in Utah will no doubt be upset, there are very few locations where the megastar could play. All stops on "The Eras Tour" are at large stadiums that dwarf the 51,000 seat capacity at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah.

Swift last performed live in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena back in Sept. 2015.