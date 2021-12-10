Michael Nesmith, member of The Monkees, dies at 78

Michael Nesmith, the main songwriter and member of the iconic pop band The Monkees, died Friday at 78.

Rolling Stone reports Nesmith's family said he died at his home of natural causes.

Born in Houston, Nesmith moved to Los Angeles early in his career and began writing songs, one of which, "Different Drum," was recorded and made popular by Linda Rondstadt.

In the middle of the Beatlemania craze, Nesmith joined Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork in the made-for-television band The Monkees. From 1965 through 1970, The Monkees starred in their own comedy series and toured the world as a band.

During the height of their popularity, The Monkees had multiple hits, including "I'm a Believer," "Last Train to Clarksville," and "Daydream Believer." The group sold millions of albums and became one of the biggest bands of their generation.

Nesmith left the band in April 1970 and did not appear with the band until reuniting for a new studio album in 1996. Despite the recent deaths of Tork and Jones, Nesmith and Dolenz continued to perform and played their final show in Los Angeles in November.