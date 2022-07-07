Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Monarca Mexican Restaurant

Even the normal, everyday appetizers are made extra special at Monarca!
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 13:16:46-04

When you take a look at the menu offerings from Monarca, you know you're in for a special treat, even if you think you've had great Mexican food before.
But don't take my word for it; check it out here:

https://monarcaut.com/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere