SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is about to get loud as nu-metal legends Korn are set to make a stop at the Delta Center on their upcoming U.S. tour.

Korn announced its 26-stop tour Tuesday morning, with special guests Gojira and Spiritbox.

The band will hit Salt Lake City on Sunday, October 13, with tickets set to go on sale Friday.

