Oktoberfest returning to Snowbird after COVID year off

Snowbird
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 10, 2021
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The pandemic may have forced the cancellation of Oktoberfest fun in 2020, but Snowbird said it won't happen again this year.

The ski resort announced Tuesday that Oktoberfest will return to the mountains in 2021, with festivities running weekend days from noon to 6 p.m. from Aug. 14 through Oct. 17.

Admission is free as activities include a mountain coaster and alpine slide, along with live music, food, street performers and, yes, a beard and mustache competition on Sept. 5.

Snowbird has hosted Oktoberfest since 1972.

