Olivia Rodrigo to bring 'GUTS world tour' to Salt Lake City

Olivia Rodrigo performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:41 AM, Sep 13, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off her appearance on the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Olivia Rodrigo announced her new GUTS world tour with a stop in Salt Lake City.

The multi-Grammy Award winning singer will hit the Delta Center during the 57-date tour on July 31, 2024.

It will be Rodrigo's first-ever arena tour and it will take her all across the globe. Joining her on select dates will be The Breeders, Pinkpantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf.

Fans can register now for tickets until Sunday, Sept. 17. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Sept. 20-21.

