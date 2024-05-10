Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Pamper Your Parent at Pendry

Posted at 1:05 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 15:05:56-04

"Pendry Park City is a contemporary mountain enclave bringing the mastery of Utah’s awe-inspiring landscape to new heights. A ski-in / ski-out resort nestled in the center of Canyons Village, our slopeside retreat’s modernist design, luxury service and thoughtful amenities will help ensure an exceptional experience, time and again."

https://www.pendry.com/park-city/

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere