Parrotheads rejoice! Jimmy Buffett coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City will become Margaritaville for one night as Jimmy Buffett is set to perform in Utah on his "Life on the Flip Side" Tour.

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will hit the stage at Vivint Arena on Oct. 10.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Vivint Arena,” said General Manager Mark Powell. “We can’t wait to have the Parrot Heads at our venue for what will be the party of the year – do not miss out!”

Buffett's last concert in Utah was back in 2018 when he played all the hits like "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Come Monday" and "Son of a Sailor." The 75-year-old legend said he'll play the hits again in October, along with songs off his latest album.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15.