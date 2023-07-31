Watch Now
Paul Reubens, actor famous for 'Pee-wee Herman' character, dies at 70

Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 13:05:47-04

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian best known for his role as "Pee-wee Herman" in movies and television shows, died at the age of 70 following a battle with cancer.

Reubens kept his fight private, with it only being revealed in an Instagram post Monday following his death.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six year. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you," he wrote posthumously.

