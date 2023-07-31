Paul Reubens, actor famous for 'Pee-wee Herman' character, dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian best known for his role as "Pee-wee Herman" in movies and television shows, died at the age of 70 following a battle with cancer.

Reubens kept his fight private, with it only being revealed in an Instagram post Monday following his death.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six year. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you," he wrote posthumously.