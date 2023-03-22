Performers named for Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Those looking for good music and a good time at a great price will find it during the summer-long Twilight Concert Series in downtown Salt Lake City.

Set for its 36th year, the series presented by the Salt Lake City Arts Council announced the acts set to perform this summer at The Gallivan Center, and it's a good line-up of popular acts sure to please all musical tastes.

JUNE 2 - Lord Huron, with Allie Crow Buckley and Little Moon

- Lord Huron, with Allie Crow Buckley and Little Moon JUNE 9 - Death Cab for Cutie, with Lomelda and 26FIX

- Death Cab for Cutie, with Lomelda and 26FIX JULY 15 - Trampled by Turtles, with Amigo the Devil and Rachel Jenkins

- Trampled by Turtles, with Amigo the Devil and Rachel Jenkins AUG. 4 - The Head and the Heart & Father John Misty, with Miya Folick

- The Head and the Heart & Father John Misty, with Miya Folick AUG. 10 - Soccer Mommy, with Blue Rain Boots

- Soccer Mommy, with Blue Rain Boots SEPT. 22 - Rina Sawayama, with Anais Chantal

"The highly anticipated summer series continues to be dedicated to connecting audiences through live music by presenting musically diverse artists that represent strong artistic values and diverse social principles," the council said.

Tickets for the entire series are now on sale for just $60, while tickets for individual shows will be available starting Thursday, March 23.