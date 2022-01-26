Peter Robbins, original voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65

Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, has died at age 65, according to several reports.

His agent told TMZ he took his own life after battling mental health issues.

The New York Post reported, Robbins died last week.

The actor became the iconic voice of Charlie Brown when he was just a boy in 1963 and continued until he was a teenager. Robbins voiced Charlie Brown in beloved classics such as “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

In 2015, Robbins was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for making criminal threats, according to the Associated Press. He also previously pleaded guilty to threatening a former girlfriend and her plastic surgeon.